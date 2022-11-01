Mary Jane Owens

Services for Mary Jane Morrow Owens of Frankford, Mo., were be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield, Mo. Bro. Harold Smith of Winchester, Ill., will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo. Serving as pallbearers were Charles Chandler, Tom Wallace, Jerod Calvin, Sebastian Scronce, Aaron Carr, Gene Grimshaw, Robbert Howland and Will Gilbert.

Owens, 60, died Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2022, at her home in Frankford. Born Sept. 24, 1962, in Louisiana, Mo., she was the daughter of John “Jack” Beauchamp and Jane Evelyn (Wallace) Morrow. Raised near Annada, Mo., Mary Jane was a 1980 graduate of Clopton High School. She earned her RN degree in 1982 from St. Mary’s College in O’Fallon, Mo. She first worked at the Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana in the ICU, Emergency Room and the Obstetrics Unit. In 1991, Mary Jane went to work in the ER at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Later, she went to Levering Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in Hannibal as assistant director of nursing. She then worked as the assistant director of nursing at the State Prison in Bowling Green, Mo. She then returned to PCMH in Louisiana in the ER. Most recently, she was a nurse at the Hannibal Clinic in Hannibal, Mo. During her nursing career, she also taught and mentored at the Pike-Lincoln Tech Center nursing program at Eolia, Mo.

