Mary Gail Elizondo, 68, died Nov. 17, 2021, in Green River, Wyo. She was a resident of Green river for 15 years and former resident of Texas.
Mary was born Dec. 18, 1952, the daughter of Thomas Edward Rule and Patsy Irene Rule.
She attended schools in Louisiana, Mo., and graduated from Louisiana High School.
Mary married Jerry Elizondo in Louisiana, Mo., in Dec. 1974.
She worked as a bus driver for Star Transit for 13 years.
Mary was a Navy special operations veteran.
Her interests included painting, travelling on the motorcycle, planting flowers, cooking, baking, watching wild horses in the mountains, and visiting with her best friend, Connie Wilson. She also enjoyed meeting Green River residents on the bus.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Elizondo of Green River, Wyo.; one daughter, Christy Simmons of Conroe, Texas; stepfather, Edwin Holliday; one sister, Cathy Jo Kasbaum of Oklahoma City, Okla.; six aunts, six uncles, many nieces, and many nephews.
Her parents, and one sister, Sure Ann Murry, died earlier.
Services and military honors were conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyo. Cremation will follow funeral services.
Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.
