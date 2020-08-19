Mary Frances Gibson, 75, of Curryville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Services for Mary are being planned and will be held at a later date.
Mary was born Aug. 13, 1944 in St. Louis, Mo., to Wincey and Elsie Webb Brown. She was married to Guy Gibson on April 10, 1976, at the First Baptist Church in Wentzville. He survives.
Also surviving are daughters: Dawn Burgett (Steve) of Bowling Green, Sandy Grote (Paul) of Curryville, Melissa Tetrault (Jon) of Bowling Green, and Mary Elizabeth Gibson of Curryville; grandchildren: Josh Barton, Guy Storz, Danny Barton, Steve Burgett, David Barton, Teala Tetrault, Tyler Burgett, Thayer Tetrault, Jacob Grote, Chloe Gibson, and Logan Gibson; 10 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Harold Brown (Betty) of St. Louis; sister, June Mainieri of High Ridge, Mo.; and sisters-in-law Judy Brown of St. Louis and Betty Barello of Florida.
Mary’s parents; brothers, John and Ray Brown; and in-laws, Faydalis and Doris Gibson, all died earlier.
Mary grew up in University City, Mo. She attended University City High School and received her GED in 1962. The family moved to Wentzville in 1967. After marrying, she and Guy moved to Curryville in 1988. Mary drove a bus for the Wentzville School District for 17 years. She worked at Bowling Green Vet Clinic for 24 years, until last year when her health began to fail. She was a 4-H leader and a fair judge in St. Charles. She was also a Master Gardener, Level 4, and a Girl Scout Leader. Mary loved animals and gardening, as well as spending time in nature. She loved her grandchildren, and her house was the house where all the kids and their friends wanted to be.
