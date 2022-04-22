Mary Emma Williams

Mary Emma (Goodman) Williams, 94, died March 28, 2022, at her home, in St. Charles, Mo., attended by her family.
She was born July 17, 1927, in Shelbyville, Ind., the daughter of Walter Harold Goodman and Mary Florence (Davis) Goodman. Mary was married to Chester Williams on Nov. 28, 1952. They had two children, Paul (Bonnie) Williams and Mark (Patricia) Williams.
Her parents, her spouse, her brother, Ralph Goodman; her sister-in-law, Catherine Goodman, and her step-granddaughter, Allison James, all died earlier.
She is survived by her sons, Paul (Bonnie) and Mark (Patricia), her niece Sandy (Charles) Carter, as well as her grandchildren, Michael (Mollie) Williams, Laura (Eric) Sunderland, Kathryn (Kacey) Russell, and her step-grandchildren Kailey James and Bennett James. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Brodie and Oliver Williams, and Samantha and Leah Sunderland.
Mary was a lifelong Methodist and was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Louisiana, Missouri. She was also a member of P.E.O., Chapter GH in Louisiana, Missouri.
A memorial service for Mrs. Williams will be held 11 a.m., April 23 at Centenary United Methodist Church of Louisiana, Mo.
