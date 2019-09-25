Mary Ellen Seeger, 89, of Silex, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Elsberry Healthcare Facility.
Services were held Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Silex Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Lew Kimmel officiating. Visitation was held Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Silex.
Mrs. Seeger was born Jan. 24, 1930, to Irving Queathem and Pearl Kesselring Queathem.
Mrs. Seeger is survived by her husband of 71 years, Allen Ernest Seeger. They were married on Aug. 29, 1948, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Chesterfield, Mo. She is also survived by five daughters; Kathy (Nick) Allen, Debbie (Jimmy) Angel, Connie (George) Willer, Carol (Steve) Mudd, and Sharon (Terry) Mudd; 14 grandchildren; Rich Allen Robbyn (Mike) Eggering, Nick L. (Carrie) Allen, Scott (Jamie) Allen, Kyle (Katie) Allen, Nichole (Stephen) Mollerus, Kristen (Todd) Reinhardt, Brad Angel, Andrea (Dale) McDonald, Kim (Russell) Mustin, Amanda (Brett) Fisher, Amber Mennemeyer (Luke Carden), Michael (Jackey) Mudd, and Jeni (Justin) Ray; 25 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Seeger loved traveling with Allen, cooking, and being with her family. All her grandchildren enjoyed her homemade applesauce and chocolate chip cookies. Apple pie was also a specialty of hers. She was a member of the Silex Presbyterian Church and played the piano there for several years. Mrs. Seeger was a 4-H leader and was an accomplished seamstress. The happiest years of Mrs. Seeger’s life were riding three-wheelers with her husband. Some of her favorite sayings were, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” “You get more with honey than you do with vinegar,” and “Be the bigger person.” She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Nick Allen, Jimmy Angel, George Willer, Steve Mudd, Terry Mudd, and Bill Schlote.
Memorials may be made to the Silex Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.