Mary Elizabeth Motley, 85, of Hannibal passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home from natural causes.
Private graveside services were held Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green handled arrangements.
Mary was born September 7, 1935 in Worthington, Missouri, the daughter of Noah Franklin Glaspie and Ruby Lucille Adams Glaspie. She married Raymond E. Motley on February 19, 1951 in Bowling Green. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2004.
Surviving are six grandchildren Yvonne Roberts (Roy), Mark Motley, Bryan McMillan (Teresa), Gregory McMillan (Ashley), Ashley Hawkins (Trent), and Harlan Wommack (Jennie); eight great-grandchildren; three brothers Wayne (Mary Jane) Glaspie of Curryville, Robert (Carolyn) Glaspie of Iowa, and George Glaspie of Georgia; and one sister, Nadine Robertson of Hannibal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond E. Motley; two sons, Kelvin Edward Motley and George David Motley; one daughter, Teresa Lynn Motley Moling; one brother, Carl Glaspie; three sisters, Gladys St. Clair, Karen Fernstrom, and Judith Smith.
Mary lived in Frankford most of her life with her husband and their children on their farm. She was employed at Bobbie Brooks Garment Factory and Bridal Originals. Mary’s hobbies included cooking for her family, gardening, working in her flower beds, reading her Bible, woodworking, crocheting and knitting. She enjoyed many different types of crafting.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
