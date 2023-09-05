Mary Elaine Cannon

Mary Elaine (Meyer) Cannon,71, of Eolia, Mo., died at SSM-Lake St. Louis Hospital Aug. 28, 2023. She was born Feb. 21, 1952, in Louisiana, Mo., to Vic and Bernice (McGlasson) Meyer. Mary attended the local schools, along with her four siblings. She was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Vickie, and her beloved companion of 30 years, George Rives. Mary worked at A & W Comm. in Eolia, Mo., for more than 16 years and was an excellent employee.
She and George spent their time with their family and Mary adored her grandchildren, who called her “Me Ma.” They also were very competitive with their chili making and won several contests throughout the U.S. Mary was always friendly and greeted people with a smile. She was a talented cook, especially her coconut cream pie with a pecan crust. She got her wonderful, famous “Chum’s Recipe” from her mother, Bernice Meyer. Mary was also a proud organ donor with Mid America Transplant and was able to give the gift for burn victims and people who have lost their sight.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Vickie, and husband, John Lindsay of Clarksville, Mo., grandchildren, Chaz and Whitney Lindsay of Clarksville, Mo., her beloved companion of over 30 years, George Rives of Eolia, Mo., siblings, Joyce (Dean) Kirby of Rockport, Ill., Ed (Karen) Meyer of Moscow Mills, Mo., Larry (Leann) Meyer of Bowling Green, Mo., and Carol (Bill) LaRocca of New Melle, Mo., her beloved dog, Bo, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Her parents, Vic and Bernice Meyer, died earlier.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Louisiana, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 30, from noon to 4 p.m. Pulled pork, pulled chicken, baked beans, and macaroni salad will be provided. Side dishes or desserts are welcome, but not required.
Memorials to: Clopton Alumni Association or Louisiana Alumni Association or TSC Alliance (Tuberous Sclerosis in honor of her great-nephew Sterling Dixon)
Family and Friends may sign the online guest book @www.mccoyblossomfh.com.
