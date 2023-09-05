Mary Elaine Cannon

Mary Elaine (Meyer) Cannon,71, of Eolia, Mo., died at SSM-Lake St. Louis Hospital Aug. 28, 2023. She was born Feb. 21, 1952, in Louisiana, Mo., to Vic and Bernice (McGlasson) Meyer. Mary attended the local schools, along with her four siblings. She was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Vickie, and her beloved companion of 30 years, George Rives. Mary worked at A & W Comm. in Eolia, Mo., for more than 16 years and was an excellent employee.

She and George spent their time with their family and Mary adored her grandchildren, who called her “Me Ma.” They also were very competitive with their chili making and won several contests throughout the U.S. Mary was always friendly and greeted people with a smile. She was a talented cook, especially her coconut cream pie with a pecan crust. She got her wonderful, famous “Chum’s Recipe” from her mother, Bernice Meyer. Mary was also a proud organ donor with Mid America Transplant and was able to give the gift for burn victims and people who have lost their sight.

