Mary Bess Sanderson, 95, of Bowling Green, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Parkside Manor in Bowling Green.

Mary was born Jan. 9, 1926 in Corso, the daughter of Brower and Georgia Harness Haines.

Survivors include her children, Carol Lee Marshall of Bowling Green, Mary Ann (Harold) Browning of Quincy, Mike (Mary Beth) Gillum of Columbia; four grandchildren, Clay and Todd Marshall of Bowling Green, Marianne (Kenny) Jay of Hallsville, Amy (Justin) Patterson of Unionville; two great-grandchildren  Cort and Ellie Patterson; nephews Walter and John Northcutt; and step children Steve Sanderson and Marlene Kut.

Her parents; sister, Virginia Northcutt; husbands Bobby Gillum and Howard Sanderson; sons-in-law Gary Nagel and Jim Marshall, all died earlier.

 A small memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Community Loving Care Hospice, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 701 N. Hwy 61 Bowling Green, MO. Family and friends are welcome to leave condolences on the McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory website at mccoyblossomfh.com.

