Mary Alice Logan.

Mary Alice Woodward Logan died peacefully Nov. 18, 2019, at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana, Mo., with her sons at her bedside. Visitation was at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo., from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, with the funeral at 3 p.m. Interment followed at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.
Mary Alice was born in Atlanta, Ga., July 29, 1921, to Mordicai Levi (M.L.) Woodward and Eliza Ward Morton Woodward. She was raised in Miami Beach, Fla. After graduating from Miami Beach High School, she attended Walsh School of Business Science, worked six years as a customer service representative for Southern Bell Telephone, and flew as a flight attendant for Pan American World Airways for a year on Latin American routes.
On June 2, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Logan of Hannibal, Mo. After their honeymoon, they moved to Louisiana, Mo., where they resided and raised their family.
Mary Alice was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, a 70-year member of GH Chapter of P.E.O. serving many years as corresponding secretary, a Cub Scout den leader, active in PTA, a director on the Pike County, Mo., American Red Cross board, and fundraised for the Pike County Country Club swimming pool. She shared her husband’s love of University of Missouri football and boating on the Mississippi River with family and friends. She also enjoyed genealogy, coin and stamp collecting, and playing bridge, which she did until 2017.
She is survived by a brother George M. Woodward of Plantation, Fla., and two sons, Clay S. Logan (Sally) and Walter C. Logan II (Cindy), all of Louisiana, Mo. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Benjamin J. Logan of Louisiana, Mo., Bethany Pope (Steve) of Fenton, Mo., John S. Logan (Kristen) of St. Louis, Mo., and M. Blake Logan of Columbia, Mo., and four great-grandchildren, Jack W. Logan, Logan A. and Gwenyth A. Pope, and William S. Logan. A niece, Elizabeth M. Sedlak (Sean Cunningham), of Encino, Calif., and a nephew, Robert J. Sedlak, Jr. (Maria), of Fountain Valley, Calif., and a great-niece and two great-nephews also survive.
Her parents, an infant son, her husband, and sister, Nancy W. Sedlak-Ellis, all died earlier.
Honorary pallbearers were Charles R. Lewellen and Dr. Philip Pitney. Active pallbearers were Mark Haddock, Benjamin Logan, John S. Logan, M. Blake Logan, Steve Pope and Mark Shade.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the donor’s choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.