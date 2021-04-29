Mary Alice Becker, 72, of Bowling Green, Mo., died April 16, 2021. Mary was born to Clarence Goodman and Edith Parkes Becker on Dec. 22, 1948 in Louisiana, Mo.
Services for Mary were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Providence Presbyterian Church in Vera, Mo., with Lay Pastor Chris Gamm and Rev. Joe Siefkas officiating. Visitation was held Thursday, from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.
She was a lifelong resident of the Vera community located outside of Bowling Green, Mo. Mary was an active member of Providence Presbyterian Church, the Hill and Hollow Club, Vera Farmer/Farmerettes 4-H Club, and the Vera Community Center. She could be found every Sunday morning at church and at every family gathering. Mary enjoyed her nieces and nephews and treasured her great-nieces and nephews.
Mary grew up on the farm that she lived her final days on. She attended Watson School in Vera, Mo., and graduated from Bowing Green High School in 1968. In her younger adult years, you would find her helping mom cook a feast for the men when they came in for lunch or canning vegetables from the garden. She was always in the kitchen with her mom helping her prepare a meal. When her nieces and nephews came along to visit, she enjoyed spending time with them. In her later years, she enjoyed going out to eat with her friends for their birthday club and chatting on the phone with them. Attending family dinners and going to great nieces and nephews’ birthday parties were great enjoyment for her. She also loved taking photos and organizing them into albums or working a good crossword puzzle or word search.
Mary is survived by her brothers, Frank and his wife, Cheryl Becker, and Charles and his wife, Cherilyn Becker; nieces and nephews: Amy Lea Becker, Russell and his wife, Jessie Becker, Seth and his wife, Amy Lynn Becker, Morgan and her husband, John Bustamante, Kurt and his wife, Annette Becker, and Grace Becker; great-nieces and nephews: Ceira Kliendienst, Cole Kliendienst, Lee Becker, Stella Becker, Adelia Becker, Keaton Becker, Gabrellia Becker, David Bustamante, Korbin Becker, and Chase Bustamante.
Pallbearers were Wade Gamm, Larry Gamm, Seth Becker, Kurt Becker, Lee Becker, and Nathan Gamm. Honorary pallbearers were Russell Becker, Morgan Bustamante, Grace Becker, and Amy Lea Becker.
Memorials may be made to BGHS Alumni Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
