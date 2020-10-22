Marvin Floyd Dowell, 69, of Bowling Green, Mo., died Sept. 22, 2020 in Columbia Mo., at the Harry S Truman VA Hospital. He battled multiple illnesses and pain but put up a valiant fight.
Marvin, known as Floyd to his loved ones, was born to Marvin Authur and Elizabeth Jane Shaw Dowell on Oct. 15, 1952 in Louisiana Mo. He attended Bowling Green schools with the class of 1968. Floyd volunteered for the draft and served during the Vietnam War, stationed at Hohenfels Germany for 18 months and was honorably discharged. After fulfilling his duty to his country, he returned to Bowling Green and married Linda Wise of Vandalia on June 18,1972. Floyd worked for many years in the Bowling Green area as a mechanic and in the auto body field until his health began to fail.
Floyd was a wonderful dad who made sure his kids had opportunities he never had. While raising his children, he was involved in all of their activities, which included being Cubmaster and leader of Pack 107, Scoutmaster and leader of Troop 177, and even a Girl Scout leader for Troop 258, P.T.O. member, Khoury League manager for various teams, Band Booster President, VIP Volunteer at the schools for many years and a member of the Athletic Boosters. Although he did not finish high school, he did get his GED and encouraged his children to continue their education, as they did. After his children were grown, he continued to volunteer for his community. He served on the Bowling Green Park Board, was instrumental in setting up the Pike County Genealogy Building on West Main and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 5553. He served his Second Baptist Church family by helping out when his health allowed.
Floyd was an ordinary man in many aspects, but extraordinary to the many lives he touched.
Leaving to mourn him are his wife Linda, his children Aaron Dowell of Dover, Ohio, Ashlee (Tyson) Geissert of Crestwood Mo., Austin (Chelse) Dowell of Ashland, Mo., his seven grandchildren, Sierra, Lexi, Trenton and Sophie Geissert, Landon, Emma and Ellie Dowell, his brother Bobby (Jan) Dowell of Metairie, La., and his uncle, Bill (Trudy) Shaw of Bowling Green, and his mother-in-law Margaret Wise of Vandalia.
A celebration of his life will be held Oct. 15 at Second Baptist Church, Bowling Green The family will receive friends and family at 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. The family would like to extend an invitation for everyone to offer condolences, celebrate Floyd’s life and share stories at a lunch in the church hall immediately following the service. His burial will be Oct. 16 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in his honor to The Healing Box—http://www.thehealingboxproject.org.
