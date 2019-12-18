Marsha Cole

Marsha K. Cole, 63, of Louisiana, Mo., died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the SSM Health Hospital in Lake St. Louis, Mo. Services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Burial was at the Jordan-Buffalo Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
She was born on July 31, 1956 in Louisiana, Mo., to William D. and Helen Maxine Boots Cole.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele Blair (Nathan) of St. Charles, Mo., two sons, John Crigger Jr. (Jennifer) and Michael Crigger (Alyssa) both of Louisiana, Mo., 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a brother, Steve Cole (Patty) of Louisiana, Mo., a sister, Linda Crigger (John) of Louisiana, Mo., and an aunt, Nan Buchanan of Frankford, Mo.
Her parents, two brothers, William “Sonny” Cole and Jim Cole, a nephew, Randy Cole, and a niece, Sena Cole Goewey, all died earlier.
Marsha was born, raised, and lived in Louisiana, Mo. She had attended BONCL School up through the 8th grade and attended Louisiana High School graduating with the Class of 1974. She started working at the age of 14 at the A & W in Louisiana, Missouri. She worked at Hercules Inc. in Louisiana, Mo., for 25 years until her retirement. She loved to play bingo, grow plants, and making Christmas candy.
Pallbearers were Chris Cole, James Price, Jr., Billy Price, Jimmy Cole, Saxton Cole, and Bobby Green.
Memorials can be made to the James E. Cary Cancer Center in Hannibal, Missouri in care of the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.