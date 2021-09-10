Marjorie ‘Merle’ Page

Marjorie
arjorie “Merle” Page, 98, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana, Mo.
Services for Merle will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green with Rev. Jerry Gamm officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo. Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home and Crematory in Bowling Green.
Merle was born Nov. 29, 1922, to Benjamin Franklin and Audrey Belle Colbert Blackwell in Lincoln County, Mo.,. She was united in marriage to James Edward (Jim) Page on June 6, 1948 at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. Died earlier on Oct. 8, 2020.
Merle’s family moved to Pike County in the fall of 1929. She attended three, one-room schools: Wooten, Sugar Creek, and Haw Creek. She graduated from grade school in 1935 at the age of 12. Because she was too young to go to high school, she returned to the seventh and eight grades to review her studies. Merle started high school in 1938 and graduated in 1942.
After high school, Merle worked as a bookkeeper for the Louisiana Lumber Co. and later, as a bookkeeper and as a personal secretary to the president of the Bank of Louisiana. After moving to Bowling Green in 1958, she assisted her husband in operating the Bowling Green Lumber Co.
Merle was a member of Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green. She faithfully served her Lord as a Sunday School teacher, and a Girls’ Auxiliary leader. She was dedicated to teaching children about Jesus and helping them grow spiritually.
Merle also enjoyed traveling with her husband after their retirement. Trips to Branson with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always a favorite; along with trips to Virginia to learn about both sides of the family. She enjoyed studying genealogy. Merle was an outstanding cook, and was known for her holiday custard and eggplant casserole. She also enjoyed spending her free time reading history and Christian books.
Merle is survived by children, Janice Page Griffith (Jim Jr.) of Louisiana and Edward Page (Paula Storts Page) of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren: Nicholas Page (Amber), Elise Lee (Jimmy), and Drake Page; and great-grandchildren: Olivia Lee, Adelaide Page, Amina Page, Atticus Page, and Ayla Page. Also surviving are sisters, Norma Jean House and Lou Ella (Marvin) Henry, as well as sister-in-law, Delores Blackwell.
Her parents; husband; and brothers, John M. Blackwell and Carl Blackwell, all died earlier.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Page, Drake Page, Jim Griffith, Jimmy Lee, Roger House, and Gary House. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven House, Erek House, and Ronnie Blackwell.
Memorials may be made to Gideon International or Second Baptist Church of Bowling Green.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
