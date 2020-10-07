Marion Harrison Jennings, 69, of Frankford, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Services for Marion were Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Bro. Tom Cooper officiating. Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 5 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Marion was born March 3, 1951, to Don Earnest and Frances Louise Martin Jennings in Vandalia, Mo. He was united in marriage to Margaret Lee Dieckmann on Sept. 17, 1971, at St. Clement Catholic Church, celebrating their 49th Anniversary this past month.
Survivors include wife, Margaret; sons, John Harrison Jennings and Andrew Wayne Jennings, both of Frankford; daughter, Lisa Louise Wheeler (Bryon) of New London; grandchildren: Cole Eugene Wheeler, Nathan Hunter Wheeler, Nicolas Ryan Wheeler, and Henry James Fitzsimons; brother, David Wayne Jennings (Bonnie Angel) of Bowling Green; sisters: Darlene Zumwalt (Ray) of Hannibal, Diana Hull (Ray) of Vandalia, and Sherry Billings (Benny) of Bowling Green; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents; brother, Donnie Jennings; and infant sister, Lisa Louise Jennings, all died earlier.
Marion lived most of his life in Frankford. He was a member of the Pentecostal Free Holiness Church. Marion worked in log woods for 20 years, then switching to farming. He loved his little farm. Marion loved his family and considered them his greatest achievement. He loved spending time with them as often as he could, especially enjoying his grandchildren. He also loved old TV shows, especially “Green Acres,” “Little House on the Prairie,” and “Ma and Pa Kettle.” Some of his hobbies included fishing and working in his garden.
Pallbearers were Lane Floyd, Dana Hull, Kevin Henson, Thomas Henson, Brandon Billings, and Rob Henson. Honorary pallbearers were Phillip Henson, Mike Henson, Gary Mathis, Louie Dieckmann, Ross Hall, Ray Zumwalt Jr., and T.J. Zumwalt.
Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.
