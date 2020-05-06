Marion Bowen

Marion L. Bowen, 89, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.
Family grave side services will be held Tuesday at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Bowling Green. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Marion was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Bowling Green, the son of Norman Peter and Evelyn Luvean Curry Bowen.
Survivors include his sons, Michael Harding (Christina) of Bowling Green, Norman Bowen (Shellie Ward) of Bowling Green, Matthew Bowen (Jennifer) of Bowling Green and Brandon Bowen (Lyndsie) of O’Fallon; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Leroy Bowen and James Bowen; sisters, Emma Bowen Foster, June Bowen Watts, and Mary Ellen Bowen Watkins.
His parents; son, Simon Harding; sister, Frances Johnson and brother, Raymond “Eddie” Bowen, all died earlier.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Harding, Norman Bowen, Matthew Bowen, Brandon Bowen, Joe Slater and Dominic Harding. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Scranton, Deven Bowen, Chase Bowen, Logan Bowen, Johnnie Bowen, Simon Bowen, and Keith Kroenke.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
