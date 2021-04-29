Marilyn Johnson

Mrs. Marilyn D. Johnson, 85, of Louisiana, Mo., died Friday, April 23, 2021, at her home. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana, Mo. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo.
Marilyn was born on July 11, 1935 in Vandalia, Mo., to Gale Wasson and Uva Dell Gore Wasson. She was married to Francis “Pete” Johnson on May 29, 1955 in Vandalia, Mo. He died earlier on Dec. 21, 2010.
She is survived by three sons, Kevin Johnson of St. Peters, Mo., Kelly Johnson (Karen) of Smithville, Mo., and Scott Johnson (Sara) of Louisiana, Mo., a daughter, Joni Smith of Browning, Ill., 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, a brother, Richard Wasson (Rose) of Vandalia, Mo., and nieces and nephews.
Her parents, Gale and Uva Dell Wasson, and her husband of 55 years, Francis “Pete” Johnson, all died earlier.
Marilyn was a long time resident of Louisiana, Mo. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 65 years, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, and was once named Citizen of the Year by City of Louisiana, Mo. She had been employed by Stark Bros. Nursery, State Farm office, and a receptionist for Dr. Brolinson and Dr. Bilyea’s office, among being involved in many other things in her community. She enjoyed genealogy and studying ancestry, a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, enjoyed traveling and going to the movies.
Pallbearers will be Marilyn’s grandsons. Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana, MO in care of the funeral home.
