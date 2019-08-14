Margery Gene Miller, 96, of Galena, Mo., died Aug. 8, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Services were held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffrey Dock officiating. Burial was in the Bowling Green Cemetery. isitation was held on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Margery was born April 7, 1923, in Bowling Green, Mo., to Myrtle and Henry G. Sisson, and she married Kenneth Miller on Oct. 12, 1945, in Keokuk, Iowa. She was married to Kenneth for 56 years and had seven children.
Survivors include two sons, Randy and Craig, daughters Barbara, Connie, Beverly, Mary and Kathy, two brothers, Don and Tom, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents, husband Kenneth and three brothers, Jack, Teddy and Clay, grandson, Kenneth Robert and great granddaughter, Camden Neal, died earlier.
Margery served in World War II as a U.S. Cadet Nurse, where she met Kenneth, and was a registered nurse for 41 years. They lived in Illinois and retired in her home state of Missouri.
Margery was a devoted and loving wife and mother, who always put her family first in everything she did. She loved camping, traveling, babies, blooming flowers, birds (Cardinals), nature and her family. She had the purist of heart of any woman. She will always be loved and dearly missed.
May our lord and savior Jesus hold her in the palm of His hand.
Memorials may be made to Integrity Hospice 2960 Northeast Gate Springfield, MO 65803 or donor’s choice.
