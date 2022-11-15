Margaret Lois Spotts

Margaret Lois Chapuis Spotts, 86, died with loving family by her side on Sept. 5, 2022, following a brief battle with malignant melanoma. Her husband, Relton Weir Spotts, died earlier in August 2018.
Margaret was born at home in Salt River Township, Mo., on Sept. 23, 1935, to Leon Ernest Chapuis and Bessie Hallows Chapuis. Margaret, her two sisters and brother grew up on a farm in Louisiana, Mo. She loved to play on the sandy banks of the nearby Salt River, ice skate the farm’s frozen ponds in the winter, sled the hills, and climb the sugar maples and collect their colorful leaves in autumn. She was active in the 4-H Club and the Girls Auxiliary of the Grassy Creek Baptist Church. Rural farm life also required hard work. The family raised and butchered most of their meat, made their own sausage, and smoked meat in their own smoke house. They raised chickens for eggs, grew all their vegetables, ground their wheat into flour, made molasses from sugarcane, and tapped the maple trees to make syrup. With no refrigerator, they stored their food in an icehouse filled with ice blocks cut from the frozen river. One of Margaret’s many chores was to spread layers of sawdust over the ice blocks as insulation. To earn money in grade school Margaret raised baby chicks, 400 or so at a time, that the mail man delivered to her with his truck.
Margaret attended Love School, a one-room schoolhouse serving first through eighth grades and had the same teacher for six of those years. The family farm was nearby, and the teachers often boarded with them. At Louisiana High School, she was the majorette for the school band, played forward for the basketball team, and acted in the junior and senior plays. She was elected as student representative and homecoming queen her senior year, and barnstorming queen her freshman year. During high school she worked for Stark Bros. Nursery. She graduated salutatorian in 1953.
Margaret left home to study at the University of Missouri in Columbia, where she worked in the library. Deciding she wanted to become a registered nurse, she transferred to Evangelical Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, Mo., after her freshman year. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1957.
In St. Louis, Margaret met Relton, the handsome man who would become her husband of almost 60 years. She needed dental work done and heard students at Washington University Dental School needed patients, so she signed up. Relton noticed her in the dental chair of his friend and came over to ask her out. Relton proposed to Margaret in 1957 at a Christmas dance in Waukegan, Ill., when he was serving as a lieutenant at Naval Station Great Lakes, and she was working at Victory Memorial Hospital.
During their engagement, when Relton was serving as the ship’s dentist aboard the USS Rockbridge, Margaret boarded a bus to Boulder, Colo., and spent the summer of 1958 working at Boulder Community Hospital. She took several bus tours to mountain destinations, including Pikes Peak and Rocky Mountain National Park, and fell in love with the mountains. After the summer she went back to Missouri and worked at Pike County Hospital in Louisiana.
Margaret and Relton were married at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana, Mo., on a cold and snowy Jan. 3, 1959, while Relton was still in the Navy. While stationed in Norfolk, Va., for six months, they loved exploring the northeast U.S. together. Margaret worked at De Paul Hospital during this time. Following his Navy service, the couple moved to Streator, Ill. where Margaret worked as an industrial nurse at Owens-Illinois Glass Co. They moved to Rockford, Ill., in 1960, then to Boulder in 1963, where they lived for 37 years.
With four children born in the span of six years, Margaret devoted herself to her family. She supported each of her children through years of scouting. She was a timer at swim meets. She drove miles shuttling her kids to activities. She volunteered as a school nurse and worked in her husband’s dental office. She learned to ski.
When her children were mostly out of the house, Margaret spent three summers at Yellowstone National Park, where she sold jewelry in Hamilton’s Stores and worked as a cook in Grant Village. She became a member of Yellowstone’s 100 Mile Hiker’s Club. She loved her time there.
Following their retirement, Margaret and Relton moved to Henderson, Nev., to enjoy the desert sunshine and warmer climate. They returned to Boulder in 2017.
Margaret will be remembered not only for her devotion to her family, but also for her love of animals and autumn, travel and national parks, card games and word games, puzzles and reading. She has been reunited with her beloved husband, but she will be missed.
Her husband and parents, her sister, Dorothy Lamberson, and her brother, Leon Chapuis, all died earlier. She is survived by her son, Brian L. Spotts, his wife, Sara, and their son Tyler, of Portland, Ore.; daughter, KR Spotts, and her daughter, Kristen, of Boulder, Colo.; son, Barry R. Spotts, his wife, Jan, and their sons, Justin, Jeremy and Jared, of Austin, Texas, daughter, Kara Diane Palmer, her husband, Jon, and their sons, Drew and Tommy, of Seattle, Wash., and sister, Virginia Penrod, and her husband, Clyde, of Louisiana, Mo. Private family memorial services will be held.
