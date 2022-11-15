Margaret Chapuis Spotts

Margaret Lois Chapuis Spotts, 86, died with loving family by her side on Sept. 5, 2022, following a brief battle with malignant melanoma. Her husband, Relton Weir Spotts, died earlier in August 2018.

Margaret was born at home in Salt River Township, Mo., on Sept. 23, 1935, to Leon Ernest Chapuis and Bessie Hallows Chapuis. Margaret, her two sisters and brother grew up on a farm in Louisiana, Mo. She loved to play on the sandy banks of the nearby Salt River, ice skate the farm’s frozen ponds in the winter, sled the hills, and climb the sugar maples and collect their colorful leaves in autumn. She was active in the 4-H Club and the Girls Auxiliary of the Grassy Creek Baptist Church. Rural farm life also required hard work. The family raised and butchered most of their meat, made their own sausage, and smoked meat in their own smoke house. They raised chickens for eggs, grew all their vegetables, ground their wheat into flour, made molasses from sugarcane, and tapped the maple trees to make syrup. With no refrigerator, they stored their food in an icehouse filled with ice blocks cut from the frozen river. One of Margaret’s many chores was to spread layers of sawdust over the ice blocks as insulation. To earn money in grade school Margaret raised baby chicks, 400 or so at a time, that the mail man delivered to her with his truck.

