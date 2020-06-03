Luther L. Angell, 86, Centralia, Mo., died May 23, 2020, at his home. He was born April 27, 1934, in Centralia, Mo., the son of the late L.W. and Louise (Wisman) Angell. On Aug. 29, 1959, he was united in marriage to Joan Gassett.
In addition to his wife, Joan, of 60 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons Jed Angell (Jill) of Centralia, Mo., Justin Angell of Centralia, Mo., and Jon Angell (Charlotte) of Centralia, Mo.; one brother, Charles “Buddy” Angell (Sherry) of Centralia, Mo.; one sister Rosemary Boender of Oskaloosa, Iowa; nine grandchildren Jayci Gesling (Jimmy), Jardyn Angell (Krista), Jensyn Angell (Amanda), Sierra Blachford (John), Savannah Moore (Justin), Selestia Angell, Schyler Angell, Emily Angell and Rebekah Angell; 10 great grandchildren Micah Gesling, Ainsley Gesling, Gideon Gesling, Dekker Angell, Liyah Angell, Lyric Angell, Wells Luther Angell, Joslyn Blachford, J.D. Blachford and Jesse Blachford; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, a brother in law died earlier.
Luther served his country in the U.S. Air Force. For most of his life, Luther partnered with his brother, Charles Angell, in the cattle business. In addition, he was an owner in the Columbia Livestock Auction, Central Hog Buyers and Angell’s Western Wear. Luther and his family were in the cattle business for many years and he enjoyed telling stories and spending time with all of his family, especially his grandchildren and was a passionate lifelong supporter of his hometown of Centralia, Mo.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Centralia City Cemetery in Centralia, Mo. A private family visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, Mo. In lieu of a formal visitation, a New Orleans Style funeral procession departed Oliver Funeral Home at about 2 p.m. traveling north on Allen Street through downtown Centralia. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, there was a Celebration of Life Gathering at the Centralia Sale Barn in Centralia, Mo. The entry fee was one Luther story. There was also a story time at 5 p.m. at the Centralia Sale Barn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centralia City Cemetery Fund or Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. A full family obituary will be available at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.