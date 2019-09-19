Louise Richardson

Louise Richardson.

Mrs. Louise Virginia Richardson, 91, died peacefully Sept. 11, 2019, at Maple Grove Nursing Home in Louisiana, Mo.

She was born July 1, 1928, in Louisiana, Mo., to Charles Wilbur Wheeler and Blanche Ann Montjoy-Wheeler. She was united in marriage to Samuel L. Richardson Sr. on April 12, 1948. They celebrated 49 years of marriage.

She is survived by children, Sally Cropp (Walter), Erma Harvey (Lynn Sr.), of Louisiana Mo., Arnold Richardson of Salem Ore., Quentin Richardson, of Louisiana, Mo., Phillip Richardson (Carrie) of Blaine, Minn., Wesley Richardson (Fay) and Gary Richardson (Paula) of Louisiana, Mo., 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great and a host of nieces and nephews.

Her parents, Charles and Blanche Wheeler, one sister, Julia M. Hughes, three brothers, Wallace McMillan, Charles Wheeler Jr., and Washington V. Wheeler of Louisiana, her beloved husband Samuel L. Richardson Sr. and her eldest son, Samuel L. Richardson Jr., of Louisiana, Mo., all died earlier.

A life long resident of Louisiana Mo., Louise Richardson was well liked and respected by many in the community. She was well known for her superior cooking skills. She retired after 30 years as the head cook at Maple Grove Nursing Home.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Bethel AME Church, 202 North 6th St., Louisiana, MO, at 4 p.m. The memorial was preceded by a visitation from 2 - 4 p.m.

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

