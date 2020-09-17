Louise Colbert Carroll, 83, of Bowling Green, died Sept. 12, 2020, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.
Services for Louise will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Louise was born Oct. 31, 1936, to Robert Cleo and Carrie Kelly White Hopke in New Hartford, Mo. She was united in marriage to Robert Clarence Colbert on Dec. 20, 1952. He died earlier on May 16, 1974. She married Roger Carroll on April 18, 1981. He also died earlier in 1994.
Louise was a seamstress at Bridal Originals in Bowling Green, and also worked in Elsberry and Columbia. Louise enjoyed volunteering for Pike Pioneers and Meals On Wheels. Some of her favorite hobbies were bowling, working crossword puzzles, embroidery, and reading. She continued to bowl until COVID-19 hit. Louise was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved her Folger’s coffee strong, was very witty, and loved quilts.
Louise is survived by daughters, Cathy Colbert of Bowling Green, Shirley Schuckenbrock (Bill) of Bowling Green; son Roger Colbert (Julie) of Frankford; son-in-law Jack Sullivan of Silex; grandchildren Heather Higgins, Sabrina Schuckenbrock, Justin Schuckenbrock, Caleb Colbert, Jacob Colbert, Ethan Colbert, Stephanie Wilson, Maggie Henke, and Dennis Sullivan; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Cleo “Junior” Hopke of Bowling Green; brother-in-law Henry Watson; sisters-in-law Mary Hopke, Evelyn Hopke and Bobby Hopke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her husbands, Robert and Roger; her parents; daughter, Roberta “Tootie” Sullivan; and siblings, Kathleen Watson, Robert Clark Hopke, Wendel Hopke, Karl Hopke, Bill Hopke, and John Hopke, all died earlier.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Sullivan, Justin Schuckenbrock, Caleb Colbert, Jacob Colbert, Ethan Colbert, and Dusty Henke.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice or Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.