Louis Andrews.

Louis J. Andrews, 92, of Louisiana, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana, Mo.
Services were held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green at 11 a.m. with Bro. David Land officiating. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery. Visitation was be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Andrews was born May 8, 1927, in Dubach, La., to Louis and Mary Belle Garlington Andrews. He married Bessie Littrell on Sept. 30, 1950, in Pocahontas, Arkansas. All of them died earlier. Also a brother, David Morris Andrews, died earlier.
Mr. Andrews served in the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS O’Brien during WWII. He was also involved in the testing of atomic bombs. He had been a member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 60 years and Local 562 for over 70 years. Louis enjoyed raising exotic birds, fishing, grilling and spending time with family. He also liked tinkering and could do just about anything. Louis was known as “The Birdman of NN.” He also enjoyed reading western books and watching western TV shows.
Surviving Mr. Andrews are daughters, Vallie Tepen of Bowling Green and Joyce Bokor of New Bern, North Carolina; grandchildren Tamara Bokor of Gardner, Kansas; Angela (Jerry) Shelton of Louisiana; Steve Louis (Julien) Bokor of Havelock, North Carolina; David Louis Tepen of Bowling Green; and Tari Tepen of St. Peters, Missouri. Also great-grandchildren Tamara Crawford of Verdin, Illinois; Stephanie Crawford of Columbia, Missouri; Andrew Bokor of Wilmington, North Carolina; and Kaden Tepen-Crane of Philadelphia, Missouri, along with many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Steve Bokor, David Tepen, David Andrews Jr., Phillip Andrews, Gary Littrell and Jerry Shelton. Honorary pallbearers were R. J. Allensworth, Dalton Walker and Larry Chamberlain.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
