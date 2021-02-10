Lottie Mae Hinten, 86, of Curryville, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at her home.
Services for Lottie were held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Pastor Dawn Marie Turner officiating. Burial was in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Lottie was born March 31, 1934 in Bowling Green, Mo., to John Wilber and Henrietta Ingram Curry. She was united in marriage to William Basil Hinten. He died earlier on Dec. 25, 1991.
Lottie grew up in Buchner Holler, which is now the site of the Bowling Green Reservoir. Lottie worked in the fields at Stark Bros. Nursery until her retirement. She spent most of her time caring for her son, John. In her free time, she enjoyed working in the garden. She loved eating bananas and used the peels to tend to her rose bushes. She also enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She was a firm believer that peppermints fixed everything. Lottie enjoyed old hymns and gospel music. KPCR was always on the radio at home. Lottie especially loved her trips to Dairy Queen every Sunday after Church, where she enjoyed a chicken strip basket and a sundae. Lottie absolutely adored children, and enjoyed giving hugs to all.
Lottie is survived by son, John Hinten of Curryville; special nephew, Dennis Curry and wife Donna, who tended to her the past five years; and many special great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her parents; husband, William; five brothers: Rodney Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Bill Curry, George Curry, and John Curry; and two sisters: Helen Gillette and Linda Downing, all died earlier.
Pallbearers were Bryan Curry, Roger Curry, Ryan Luebrecht, Layne Betz, Scott Curry, Steven Graves, Dustin Sellars, and Garrett Sellars. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Luebrecht, Fred Liffick, Mark Graves, Tim Curry, Phillip Curry, Jason Betz, and Frank Odom.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Hospice or New Harmony Christian Church.
