Loretta Elaine Sloan

Loretta Elaine Sloan, 68, of Bowling Green, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at noon at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bowling Green with Pastor James Smith officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

