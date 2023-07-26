Loretta Elaine Sloan, 68, of Bowling Green, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Services will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at noon at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bowling Green with Pastor James Smith officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Loretta was born Jan. 29, 1955, in Louisiana, Mo., to Robert Cecil and Bettie Nell (Hickman) Peabody. She was united in marriage to Joseph Elliott Sloan Sr. on July 1, 1995. He died earlier on April 19, 1998. Loretta later had a 10-year relationship with the late Robert Nulsen.
Loretta grew up in Louisiana and was a 1973 graduate of Louisiana High School. Following graduation, Loretta was employed at Maple Grove Lodge and Smith-Barr Manor. In 1988, while working at Sunset Nursing Home, she graduated from nursing school where she received her LPN from Pike-Lincoln Technical Center. She later worked at Country View Nursing Facility, and retired from Tri-County Care Center in 2018.
Loretta grew up attending Concord Baptist Church and later attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. Loretta enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and cross-stitching. She also liked to spend her time camping and spending time with family. Loretta loved going to Spaulding Beach at Mark Twain Lake.
Surviving are her father, Robert Peabody; daughters, Jennifer Bell-Sloan of Bowling Green and Lori (Tony) Windmiller of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Corey Bell Jr., Mercede Bell, Austin C. Orf, Kasie Jo Orf, Rebecca Windmiller, Shelby (Jordan) Windmiller, and Jacob Windmiller; great-grandchildren: Daris Lee III, Mavis Windmiller, Chase Windmiller, and Kennedy Windmiller; brother, Kenny (Lil) Peabody of Louisiana; special friends, Terri Bailey, Tim and Joni; nephews, Matthew Peabody and Jeff (Jasmine) Peabody; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her mother, Bettie Peabody; her husband, Joseph Elliott Sloan Sr.; and great-granddaughter, Ava Ferrero, all died earlier.
Memorials may be made to the Great River Honor Flight.
