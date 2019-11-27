Lois Turner.

Lois Irene Turner, 68, of Louisiana, Mo., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo., with Rev. Robert Hutsell officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation rites will follow according to her wishes.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1951, in Louisiana, Mo., in their home to Ernest Carl Lafferty Sr. and Hazel Irene Whitaker Lafferty along with her spiritual mother and very very best friend Ms. Darnell Butler.
Her parents, her spiritual mother, her sister, Linda Louise McBee, brothers, Abraham Larry Lafferty, Robert Earl Lafferty, Charles Michael Lafferty, Samuel Lafferty, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, all died earlier.
She fell in love with her husband and her best friend, Lloyd “Duke” Eugene Turner Sr. in October 1967, which was more than 53 years together. During that time, they conceived a son, Lloyd “Pete” Turner Jr., a daughter, Karla Sue Turner Lynn, and son, Abraham Larry Dewayne Turner, all of Louisiana, Mo. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her life.
Lois was a nurse (LPN) most of her life and she retired in the ’90s because of illness. She was led by the Lord, Jesus Christ to open up a Helps Ministry in 1997, which she did up until the time of her death. She became an ordained minister in 1998, where she practiced her beliefs through the (L.E.O.) Louisiana Evangelistic Outreach. She was a full-time member of the Praying Hands Ministries Pentecostal Church here in Louisiana.
Memorial donations may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
