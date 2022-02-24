Linda Diane Meier, 71, of Eolia, died Feb. 19, 2022, at her home.
Services for Linda were held Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory with Bro. Sammy Lorton officiating. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo. Visitation was from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the funeral home.
Linda was born Dec. 5, 1950, in Louisiana, Mo., to Norman Cash and Mary Hopke Hall. She was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Meier on July 20, 1968, at the Baptist Church in Louisiana. He survives.
Linda grew up in the Louisiana area and attended Louisiana High School. After graduation, she and Ron married. They spent time raising their family in Louisiana, Mo., and Ohio, before eventually settling in Eolia. She was a member of the Bible Holiness Church of Bowling Green and Eolia. Linda had spent over 20 years employed at Bridal Originals and Bowood Farms, retiring five years ago. Linda was very passionate and deeply engrossed in her flowers and gardening. She loved to cook and sew. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister as she served others in Louisville, Ky. Spending time with her husband and grandchildren was a favorite pastime. She enjoyed going out to eat at Cracker Barrel and visiting the Amish bakeries.
Along with her husband, Linda is survived by children, Sean Meier (Pam) of Bowling Green, Talia Emily of Lake St. Louis, and Isaac Meier (Missy) of Eolia; grandchildren: Ryan, Hannah, Jade, Chloe, Kadyn, Timothy, Josh, and Ethan; great-granddaughter, Heidi; sister, Norma Robbins of Sun River, Oregon; and brother, Paul Hall of Millcreek, OK.
Her parents, and her brother-in-law, Tommy Robbins, died earlier.
Pallbearers were Sean Meier, Isaac Meier, Ryan Tucker, Kadyn Emily, Timothy Emily, and Greg Oliver. Honorary pallbearers were Josh Meier, Ethan Meier, and Buzz Mendonsa.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.