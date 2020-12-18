Lillie Mae (Dieckmann) Straube, 95, died at her home in Bowling Green, Mo., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Services will be Dec. 19, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, Bowling Green, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Rev. Jerry Gamm will officiate, assisted by Pastor Mark West. Burial will be in Bowling Green Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Lil, the youngest child of John Henry and Annie Alvena (Neumann) Dieckmann, was born April 1, 1925, in Lincoln County, Mo., near Silex. Throughout her life she cherished the happy memories of her early years spent with her parents and siblings.
Lil’s early education was in rural, one-room schools in Lincoln and Pike counties. After the family’s move to Pike County, she attended Bowling Green schools, graduating with the class of 1943. Soon after graduation, she accepted a clerical position with the Social Security Administration in Bowling Green where she continued to be employed until her marriage.
She married Everett James (E.J.) Straube Jr., and they established their first home in Bowling Green on Centennial Street, where their children were all born. After the birth of their children, Lil was a stay-at-home mom. She and her husband were actively involved in church and the activities of their children: church, sports, band and PTA.
In 1966, she returned to full-time employment with the Division of Social Services, formerly the Social Security Administration. She retired from the position of caseworker in 1996 after 34 years of service. Her husband died earlier on Nov. 19, 1972.
Lil enjoyed the simple pleasures of life such as tending a large garden and sharing its abundance with others. The many family get togethers in her home were highlighted with her special homemade rolls and burnt caramel cake. Activities included mushroom hunting, picking blackberries, crossword puzzles, playing cards and documenting family history. She was an avid Cardinal baseball fan and enjoyed attending games and several World Series with family. She enjoyed Sunday rides, reminiscing, and visiting with relatives near and far. She also felt blessed by friendships of church, family and friends.
She was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she had taught Sunday school for younger children, Training Union, was a home-bound visitor and kitchen volunteer. Her strong Christian faith was an example to her family. She was a member of the Association of Retired Missouri State Employees, and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Pike County Cancer Unit.
Survivors include two sons: Chris (Vickie Ruth) Straube, Center; Willis Straube, Bowling Green; two daughters: Annice (R.J.) Allensworth, Bowling Green; Lucy Scherder of Warrenton. Grandchildren: Trent Straube, Christina (Randy) Hays, Aaron (Kelly) Straube, Jason Straube, Eric (Kayla) Scherder, Ricky (Malarie) Allensworth, Carmen (Johnny) Charlton, Curtis (Christina) Scherder, Matthew (Mary Ann) Scherder, Seth (Jeni) Straube, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends, Betty and Ake Takahashi.
Her parents, siblings: Eli, Ben and John Penn Dieckmann, Hilda Evans, Ann Straube, granddaughter, Sara (Straube) Anders, and daughter-in-law, Vicki Ann (Willis) Straube, all died earlier.
Pallbearers will be: Aaron, Jason and Seth Straube, Ricky Allensworth, Curtis and Matthew Scherder.
Honorary pallbearers are Trent Straube, Eric Scherder, Randy Hays, Johnny Charlton, Brian Anders and Ake Takahashi.
Memorials may be made to the Sara Straube Anders Teaching Scholarship Fund, Child Evangelism Fellowship (Warrenton, MO) or Second Baptist Church funeral dinners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.