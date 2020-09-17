Lilie Ann Galloway

Lilie Ann (Nan) Galloway, 86, died Sept. 8, 2020, in her Hannibal home. At her request, there will be no services or memorials. Bibb-Veach Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation.
Nan was born Nov. 12, 1933 in rural Center, Mo., to Ed and Margaret Nelson Riechard. At age 9 she was baptized in the Presbyterian Church of Frankford by Rev. Louis J. Kovar. She spent her life doing church work as pianist, organist, and teaching Sunday School classes.
She was married to Robert (Bob) Galloway on Dec. 17, 1953 in Hannibal, Mo. To this union two children were born: Daniel L. Galloway (Wanda) and Lisa A. Galloway Cheesebrough (Craig), and one grandchild, Robert Lee Galloway (Meryle). Survivors include husband, Bob, daughter, Lisa, and one brother, Dr. Donald E. Riechard. One sister, Marjorie Hamilton and son, Daniel Lee Galloway, died earlier.
Nan attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville and became an elementary teacher. She loved every minute of her work in Frankford and Bowling Green School systems. Nan was an avid cook and loved preparing meals for her family and friends. She spent 25 years as executive secretary of the family business, Galloway Limestone Company Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.