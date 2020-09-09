Raymond Leon Cobb, 81, of Middletown, died Tuesday, Sept. 1 at his home, with his family by his side.
Visitation was held from 3-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4 at the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.
Graveside services followed at 6:30 p.m., Friday, at the Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown. The Rev. Kurt Greenwood officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Devan Cobb, Brett Cobb, Taylor Pewitt, Tyler Jordan, Howard Eckler and Mike McCurdy Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Bentley and Steve Fort.
Full military honors were provided by Wellsville VFW Post 3056 and Missouri Military Funeral Honors.
Mr. Cobb was born Feb. 22, 1939 in Middletown, Mo, a son of Joseph Raymond and Neoma Mae (Kirks) Cobb.
Leon served his country in the U.S. Army, entering on Feb. 10, 1960 and being honorably discharged on April 4, 1962. He was recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle) and Expert (Carbine).
On Sept. 22, 1962 at the St. Clement Catholic Church he married Bernadette Victoria Kniess. They shared almost 50 years together and were the parents of two sons. She died earlier on July 3, 2012.
Leon had worked for the Vandalia Firebrick Co. from 1979-1984. For most of his life, he was a heavy equipment operator, working for both Kleinsorge and Thomas Excavating. Most of his time was spent employed with Thomas Excavating, where he worked for several years until he retired.
Leon lived all of his life in Middletown and was a member of the Middletown Lions Club.
He enjoyed trapping and hunting, especially deer and coon. Leon loved socializing with friends at the tavern as well as taking road trips driving around and seeing the local countryside.
Leon is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Curtiss Lee and Rhonda Cobb, of New Haven and Darrell Wayne and Tina Cobb, of Curryville; four grandchildren, Brett Michael Wayne Cobb, of Troy, Devan Raymond Wayne (Trisha) Cobb, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, James Tyler Jordan, of Hermann and Taylor Danielle (Justin) Pewitt, of Union; eight great-grandchildren, Olivia Horat and Halle Jordan, of Hermann, Damian Jordan, of Centerville, Chase Jordan and Ember and Jayelin Pewitt, of Union, Kamdan and Carlie Pewitt, of Pacific and Josie Cobb, of Fairview Heights, Illinois; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Mae and Larry Jennings, of Fulton and Brenda Vittorelli, of Middletown; in addition to the Kneiss Family, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadette Cobb; infant daughter; parents, Joe and Neoma Cobb and niece, Tammy Vittorelli.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Middletown Lions Club c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, Mo 63384.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
