Lawrence “Larry” J. Rufkahr, 67, of St. Charles, Mo., died Saturday, April 23. Beloved son of the late Albert and Josephine Rufkahr; devoted father of Jason Rufkahr, Laura (Cole) Nave, Christine (Bryon) Hale and James (Meagan) Rufkahr; cherished grandfather of Logan Zaleski, Aiden Nave, Adelyn Nave, Cailyn Hale, Carina Rufkahr and Josephine Hale; beloved brother of Cliff (Eve) Rufkahr, Kevin Rufkahr, Dale (Susan) Rufkahr, Debbie (Brian) Martinez, Jan (Frank) Sitar and Mike (Carol) Rufkahr.
Larry started working for Pepsi Cola at a young age in a variety of jobs, which led to a long career in trucking and heavy equipment. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors. His favorite activities included hiking, camping and boating with family. His greatest passion was his work as a father and grandfather. He applied his perseverance, strength and love to his family. He found his greatest joy in watching and interacting with his children and grandchildren. He was a colossus of a man in body and spirit. The echoes of his exuberant spirit will live on in the many lives of his family and friends.
Lawrence was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A private family funeral was held on Friday, April 29, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association. Arrangements were by Baue Funeral Homes in St. Peters, Mo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.