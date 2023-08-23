Lawrence Sheldon Poyser, 90, of Louisiana, Mo., died Aug. 13, 2023, at Maple Grove Lodge with his children at his side.
Lawrence was born Oct. 21, 1932, in Pike County Missouri to Perry William Poyser and Faye Anne Riley Poyser.
On June 1, 1962, Lawrence married Rebecca (Becky) Ann Sandell. From this marriage two children were born, Amy LuAnne Martin (Jack) of Jefferson City, Mo., and Michael David Poyser of Louisiana, Mo. Lawrence is survived by his wife and children as well as three grandchildren, Delaney ReAnn Poyser, Andrew Sheldon Poyser, and Michael Brody Poyser of Louisiana, as well as several nieces and nephews.
His father and mother as well as five brothers, Chester, Charles, James, David, and George, one sister, Ida and one half-sister, Mary, all died earlier.
Lawrence served his country in the U.S. Army serving in Korea. He was employed by Hercules Inc. as a maintenance superintendent for 38 years, retiring in 1995. Following his retirement, he worked as a maintenance man for Louisiana Housing and served on the PICO board. Lawrence was very involved in his church, serving in a number of roles throughout his membership at Trinity Lutheran.
Services for Lawrence will be Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Louisiana, Mo., with visitation beginning at noon and services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial gift in Lawrence’s name are encouraged to do so to Trinity Lutheran Church Louisiana, Mo.
