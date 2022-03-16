Larry Willenbrink

Larry A. Willenbrink, 88, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Silex Community Care in Silex, Mo.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green with military honors being conducted by Missouri Military Honors and VFW Post No. 5553. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services. Private burial will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in St. Charles.
Larry was born Jan. 31, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Lawrence Frank and Caroline Mary Truemper Willenbrink. He attended St. Johns and St. James Catholic School in Ferguson, Mo., until the eigth grade, when he left school to begin working construction with his father and brothers.
At the age 22, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army, Nov. 16, 1956, serving tours in German and France. He was honorably discharged Nov. 15, 1958, at Ft. Leonard Wood and was transferred to the Army Reserves where he served until Nov. 15, 1962.
On Jan. 30, 1960, he married Linda Lucille Kelch during the 8 a.m. mass at the St. Clement Catholic Church, and they were married for 62 years. She survives.
Other survivors include daughter, Laura Stage (Ron) of Winfield; two grandchildren, Kristen Hanff (Brad) and Justin Smith (Jes); seven great grandchildren, Kiley (Kaleb), Evan, Caleb, Jansen, McKenna, and Jori; great-great grandchildren, Lincoln and Carson.
His parents, two sons, Larry Dean Willenbrink and Lance Leroy Willenbrink; two brothers, Paul Willenbrink and John Willenbrink, all died earlier.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ron Stage, Brad Hanff, Justin Smith, Garrett Luebrecht, Kaleb Schneider and Kiley Schneider.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
