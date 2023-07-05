Larry Grinstead

Larry G. Grinstead, 73, died June 23, 2023, in Springfield, with family by his side. He was a husband, father, Grampa, brother, uncle, teacher, business partner, volunteer, friend, and so much more. There is no way to adequately capture how much love and respect he earned during his life in this obituary.

He was born July 23, 1949, in Monticello, Ark., the son of Pat and Billie Grinstead, with his family eventually moving to Bowling Green, Mo. He was a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green High School and a 1971 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia where he received an accounting degree.

