Larry Grinstead

Larry G. Grinstead, 73, died June 23, 2023, in Springfield, with family by his side. He was a husband, father, Grampa, brother, uncle, teacher, business partner, volunteer, friend, and so much more. There is no way to adequately capture how much love and respect he earned during his life in this obituary.
He was born July 23, 1949, in Monticello, Ark., the son of Pat and Billie Grinstead, with his family eventually moving to Bowling Green, Mo. He was a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green High School and a 1971 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia where he received an accounting degree.
On July 23, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane Bunten. Mary Jane and Larry loved each other deeply and were so close it was hard for others to say one name without the other. Theirs is a classic and beautiful love story that resulted in two children, two in-laws, and two grandchildren over more than 50 years.
Larry’s work in public accounting led his family to Springfield in 1978. The vast majority of his professional accounting career was spent with Baird, Kurtz, and Dobson (BKD) where he was a partner until his “first” retirement. Not only did he consider his business partners co-workers, but many of them also became lifelong friends and confidants. He was proud of those he mentored and respected those who mentored him. He fondly told many stories from his accounting days and mentioned more names than we can put here. He taught his children through experiences he gained in his first career.
After his first retirement Larry went back to school at Missouri State and in 2000 earned a teaching credential in high school math. He then began a 10-year career teaching math at Springfield Catholic High School. His hard-working nature, humor, musicianship, and love of teaching shone brightly during this time. One of his signature techniques was inventing songs to help students learn math facts.
He did so many things above and beyond work. In addition to being a family man, he was a tireless volunteer, an avid traveler, a ham radio enthusiast, a church choir member, and a barbershopper.
As a traveler, he and Mary Jane took annual vacations with the family when their children Mike and Laura were young. After the first retirement he and Mary Jane took RV trips across the country. He was proud to have visited 48 National Parks along with innumerable other monuments, seashores, and historical sites.
It was from his father, Pat, that he developed a love for ham radio, which he cultivated throughout the years. WA0JZK was his call sign, and his voice was heard worldwide as he cultivated “contacts” for radio contests and fun. He was a member of the Nixa Ham Radio Club.
Larry was an avid volunteer. He tutored math for high school equivalency students at Ozarks Technical Community College. He was a devoted advocate for the disadvantaged through Saint Vincent de Paul. As one friend wrote, “Larry had such faith and was an inspiration to others.” He was a lifelong Christian, converting to Catholicism early in his marriage and continuing as a leader and advocate for the Catholic community in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.
Larry always put others first. Even in his final hours he wrote out instructions for how to help his grandchildren. He had a way of making everyone feel comfortable and heard. He always had an ear for those who needed one. He will be missed.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane; son Mike Grinstead (Stefanie) of Sacramento, Calif.; daughter Laura Reynolds (Mark) of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren Jake and Alex Grinstead of Sacramento; and brother Jim Grinstead (Linda) of Nashville, Tenn. His parents died earlier.
Visitation was at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning with a prayer service. Funeral was at 10 am on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 E. Bennett, Springfield, MO 65804. Service was livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/alloccasionvideo/?ref=page_internal
Interment will be at St. Clement Church Cemetery, Bowling Green, Mo., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Shepherds Fund for Springfield Catholic Schools, 2340 S. Eastgate Ave., Springfield MO 65809; St. Vincent de Paul, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 E. Bennett, Springfield, MO 65804; or Ozarks Technical College (OTC) Foundation for Adult Education and Literacy at https://foundation.otc.edu/ael/.
