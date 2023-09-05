Kenneth Ray Law

Kenneth Ray Law, 69, of Louisiana, Mo., died Wednesday, Aug.30, 2023, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory.

