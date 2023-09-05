Kenneth Ray Law, 69, of Louisiana, Mo., died Wednesday, Aug.30, 2023, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Kenneth was born May 4, 1954 in Louisiana, Mo., to Harry W. and Gladys (Wagner) Law. They both died earlier.
Kenneth grew up and lived in the twin Pike area his whole life. He was a 1972 graduate of Pleasant Hill High School. After graduation, Kenneth worked at Don’s IGA for a number of years. He later spent his years farming and working at Pike County Concrete until his retirement.
He enjoyed spending his time fishing and riding four wheelers. He loved spending time with his granddaughter, Avery.
Kenneth is survived by his partner, Candy Burnett of Louisiana; son, Kane Law of London Mills, Ill.; step-sons, Shawn Burnett (Mandy Jo) of Bowling Green and Craig Burnett of Bowling Green; daughter, Kara Law of Rockport, Ill.; granddaughter, Avery Grace McKinnon; step-grandchildren: Kayden Burnett, Kamden Burnett, Kannon Burnett, and Landon Burnett; brothers, Greg Law (Cindy) of Bay Minette, Alabama and Dale Law (Teri) of Willow Springs, Missouri; and cousin, Rusty Wunderlich.
His parents; and a brother, William (Bill) Law, all died earlier.
