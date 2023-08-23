Rev. Kenneth Lawrence Powell, 66, died Aug. 16, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo., surrounded by loved ones. His battle with cancer in the recent year showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Kenneth was a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Kenneth was born Jan. 12, 1957, to Idallas Williams and Juliamyrtle Lowe Frederick in Denver, Colo. He was the youngest of four children: Alvin T. (Rosemarie) Powell, Jr. of Centennial, Colo., Duane (Paula) Powell, and Darlene E. Powell of Denver, Colo. His grandparents; father, Idallas Willaims; mother, Juliamyrtle Frederick; and brother, Duane Powell, all died earlier.
Kenneth’s biggest passion in life was music. He loved it, all of it! Everything from Chris Stapleton to Stevie Wonder. He had a remarkable voice and used his gift of singing to bring joy and comfort to so many. He left a positive impact on the community through his volunteering and his challenging of those around him to be the best versions of themselves. He loved a quiet evening with his wife and a glass of wine in hand, and these simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Kenneth. His family meant more to him than anything else, and he was unendingly proud of his children. Kenneth was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Guinette, who remained at his side to the end; three sons: Kenneth Powell, Jr., Boaz Obadiah (Janai) Powell, and Devin Dillahunty; two grandsons: Jeremiah Obadiah Powell and Kenneth Powell, III; three stepchildren: Andrey Hooper, Eboni Miller, and Dominic (Natasa) Hooper, and a bonus niece, Latoyia (John) Twining; 11 step-grandchildren; brother Alvin (Rosemarie) and sister Darlene; two sisters-in-law: Rosalind Thomas Carter and Zandra Jefferson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends; and a special friend PJ Blanke of Clarksville, Mo.
There will be no service. A Celebration of Life will occur in Clarksville, Mo., with details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guinette Hooper, 15633 Pike 237, Clarksville, MO 63336, Zelle 719-351-3106, or Cash app $GuinetteHooper to assist with past medical expenses and cremation services, or to show your support.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
