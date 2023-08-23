Kenneth Lawrence Powell

Rev. Kenneth Lawrence Powell, 66, died Aug. 16, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo., surrounded by loved ones. His battle with cancer in the recent year showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Kenneth was a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Kenneth was born Jan. 12, 1957, to Idallas Williams and Juliamyrtle Lowe Frederick in Denver, Colo. He was the youngest of four children: Alvin T. (Rosemarie) Powell, Jr. of Centennial, Colo., Duane (Paula) Powell, and Darlene E. Powell of Denver, Colo. His grandparents; father, Idallas Willaims; mother, Juliamyrtle Frederick; and brother, Duane Powell, all died earlier.

