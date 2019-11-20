Julia Schnell

Julia Lynn Sitton Schnell, 54, of Dickinson, Texas passed away Oct. 30, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Born in Louisiana, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Thomas C. Sitton and Bess Louise Sowers Sitton. Julia graduated from Clopton High School and the University of Houston, Clear Lake. She was a Master’s Degree in Psychology, and was a teacher at LaPorte Independent School District where she worked for 22 years.
Julia was a member of Sisters Helping Sisters of Bacliff, Texas; Fraternal Order of Eagles in the Dickinson, Texas Area; Pike County (Missouri) Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and Clopton High School Alumni Association in Pike County, Missouri.
Julia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, motorcycling, riding horses, and scuba diving. She will be remembered for her kind heart, contagious laugh, and willingness to help others.
Julia is survived by her son, William Thomas Schnell, and his significant other, Destiny Mullins. She is also survived by her mother, Louise Sitton; sisters Mary Carpenter, and Kathy (Travis) Rollins; brother, Thomas E. (Kim) Sitton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Julia is preceded in death by her father, Thomas C. Sitton.
The funeral service will be held at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the Dickinson area.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Clopton High School Memorial Scholarship Fund, by mail, in care of LaVerne Wright, 180 Adams Road, Eolia, MO, 63344.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.