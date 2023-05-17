Julia Margaret Black

Julia “Judy” Margaret Black, 83, of Bowling Green, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Services for Judy were held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory with Pastor Mark West officiating. Burial was in the Eolia Cemetery. Visitation for Judy will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

