Julia Margaret Black

Julia “Judy” Margaret Black, 83, of Bowling Green, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Services for Judy were held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory with Pastor Mark West officiating. Burial was in the Eolia Cemetery. Visitation for Judy will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Judy was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Ethlyn, Missouri to William Elbert and Gertrude Kathleen (Priestly) Brown.
Judy grew up in Ethlyn, Mo., and attended a country school. The family later relocated and Judy graduated from Clopton High School in 1957. It was at Clopton where Judy met Donald Black. They were married immediately after Judy’s graduation on May 8, 1957, in Elsberry, Mo.
After they married, Don and Judy moved to Wolfgang/Hanau, Germany while Don served in the U.S. Army. The couple returned to Bowling Green in 1959 where Judy remained the rest of her life. Judy worked at The Village Gift Shop on the square in Bowling Green for many years, and later MOAg where she surveyed farm fields. She had also been employed at Pike County Podiatry, and most recently volunteered at Options for Women in Bowling Green.
Judy enjoyed gardening, cooking, and sewing in her free time. She also enjoyed traveling; and had been to Hawaii twice, on an Alaskan cruise, and had wintered in Texas for over 25 years. Judy’s favorite way to pass time was spending time with her family.
Judy was a very spiritual person. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Bowling Green for over 60 years. She loved to sing in the choir and also served as a Sunday School teacher. Some of Judy’s favorite memories were her mission trips and Vacation Bible School trips to Venezuela, Ukraine, Germany, South Dakota, and Iowa.
Judy is survived by daughters, Deborah VanHooser (Scott) of Bowling Green, Beverly Larsen (Michael) of Marshall, Mo., and Susan Kump (Ken) of Bolivar, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Black of Moscow Mills; grandchildren: Jeremy Baker(Andrea), Derek Ingram (Katie), Ryne Ingram (Lauren), Tyler Baker (Ashley), Whitney Smith (Chris), Kelsey Kump, Dylan Black, Brody Kump (Shelby), Logan Baker (Ellexis Price), Alex Black, Renee Mullins (Shawn), and Stacy Larsen; great-grandchildren: Layne Baker (Alauna Paul), Tucker Baker, Aurora Ingram, Mackinley Baker, Zane Ingram, Jaxtyn Baker, Ryker Mullins, Hudsyn Baker, Knox Baker, Amelia Baker, Charlotte Ingram, Julia Ingram, Ella Ingram, Autumn Ingram, Lizzie Barclay, Lynnleigh Black, Sara Black, and Avery Smith; great-great-grandchild, Oaklee Baker; brother, Warren Brown (Marilyn) of Mineola, Texas; sister, Ann Green (Monte) of Lakeway, Texas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her parents; her husband in 2014; son, Mark Black; and grandson, Dustin Baker, all died earlier.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Options 4 Women or to the Donor’s Choice.
