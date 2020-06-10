Joseph Patrick Collins

Joseph “Joe” Patrick Collins, 55, of Bowling Green, died unexpectedly at his home Friday, June 5, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the St. Clement Catholic Church with Rev. Henry Ussher officiating. Burial was held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Louisiana. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services, Tuesday at the church. Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.
Joe was born March 4, 1965, the son of Marlin Leland and Louise Ann Sphan Collins, in St. Louis, Mo.. Joe Grew up in Hazelwood, Mo., and attended elementary school at St. Martin de Porres Catholic School until his parents moved to Bowling Green when he was 12 years old. Joe graduated from Bowling Green High School with the class of 1983. After graduating, Joe worked as a laborer. On Nov. 26, 1988, he married Marsha Kay Barr at St. Clement Catholic Church. She survives.
Other survivors include daughter, Emily Collins of Bowling Green; brothers, Michael T. Collins (Marcia) of Troy and Timothy D. Collins (Kathy) of Troy; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Mary Jo Barr; brother-in-law, Matt Barr; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents’ sister, Kathleen A. Collins and sister Mary Margaret Collins, died earlier.
Joe worked part time for MoDOT from 1989 until 1994, when he became full time with the department. Joe had been with MoDOT for 26 years. Joe was involved with the Pike County Democrats Club, as well as a weather spotter for the Pike County Fair. Joe was active within the St. Clement Parish, serving as a member of the School Board as well as being a 3rd Degree member of the St. Clement Knights of Columbus, where he previously held the office of deputy grand knight.
In his spare time, Joe enjoyed golf, camping, fishing and music. He was known to be a pretty good drummer and singer. His musical preference was country and old rock in roll.
Joe had an infectious laugh and always enjoyed telling a joke and having a good time. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Serving has pallbearers were Pat Luebrecht, Paul Luebrecht, Jimmy Collins, Jared Luebrecht, Keith Luebrecht, Nick Armstead, Douglas Armstead and Frank Schockley. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Michael T. Collins, Timothy D. Collins, Bob Tepen, Jim Barr, Jack Collins, and Tra Hudson.
Memorials may be made to the Emily Collins Educational Fund set up at Community State Bank, or to St. Clement Catholic School.
Online condolences may be left at bibbveach.com.
