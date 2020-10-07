Joseph ‘Joe’ Yohn

Joseph “Joe” W. Yohn, 90, of Frankford, Mo., died at 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, peacefully at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Salt River Christian Church in New, London, Mo. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate. Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post No. 55 will be at Fairview Cemetery in Frankford, Mo.
Friends and family are invited to Joe’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Joe was born May 31, 1930, in Hannibal, Mo., to John Richard Yohn Sr. and Edna Lee Clayvell Yohn.
He was married to Mae Epperson on April 15, 1953, by Rev. John Golden in Hannibal. She died earlier on April 8, 2002.
Survivors include four children: Jeff Yohn (Robyn) of Frankford, Mo., Tina Hardy (Mike) of New London, Mo, Brian Yohn (Theresa) of Troy, Mo., and Amy Lamont (David Helms) of Middletown, Mo.; seven grandchildren: Tim, Laura, Stephanie, Brianne, Sierra, Ashley and Carly; 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Joe his parents; one granddaughter, Lynn Marie Yohn; four brothers: John Yohn, Jim Yohn, David Yohn and Ed Yohn and five sisters: Rosabelle Schenk, Helen Russell, Thelma Kendall, Maggie Aderton and Bonnie Besci, all died earlier.
Joe attended Hannibal Schools.
Joe served his country proudly as a member of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict and earning the rank of corporal. Joe was a longtime member of Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post No. 55 of Hannibal.
In his teen years he enjoyed working as a tour guide at the Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal. He later worked as a U.S. Postal Service worker before starting a career with Galloway and McGruder Limestone that would span more than 50 years. At the limestone company Joe worked as a loader and in the scale house.
Away from work Joe enjoyed being on the family farm, working on his tractors and his old cars in the shop. He was always worried about the weather and how it would affect his tending to the family farm, where he grew bountiful corn and bean crops. Joe also loved watching Old Western shows and movies like Bonanza and reading western novels by authors Zane Grey or Louis L’Amour.
A jokester at heart, Joe would tell jokes to anybody he met. He was an antique collector, with an expansive collection of brass items and Hot Wheels. Joseph’s favorite memories were the family vacations he took with his children and grandchildren. Selfless, generous and caring—Joe simply enjoyed the moments he shared with his family and friends.
Joe was a longtime member of the Salt River Christian Church, where he was an elder.
The family of Joe Yohn wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Hannibal Nutrition Center’s Meals on Wheels Program for the friendship and service they have provided their father over the years.
Special thanks as well to Pike County Home Healthcare and Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Griffith, Danny Kortkamp, David Helms, Elijah Parsons, Malachi Parsons and Tim Parsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Grant Epperson, Stoney Zumwalt, Mike Hardy, Stan Foster, Jeff Yohn and Brian Yohn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salt River Christian Church.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
