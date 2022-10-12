Jon Kevin Lewellen

Jon Kevin Lewellen, 61, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Baylor University Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He was the son of John P. and Naomi Mitchell Lewellen of Eolia, Mo. He was born Aug. 30, 1961, in Pike County Hospital, Louisiana, Mo. He resided in Highland Village, Texas. Kevin was a graduate of Clopton High School in 1979 and he graduated from Linn Tech in 1981.

He married Marsha Powell May 1981 and they moved to Texas and started his career in computer sciences and was employed by Variosystem Inc., South Lake, Texas, until the time of his passing.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.