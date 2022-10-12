Jon Kevin Lewellen, 61, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Baylor University Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He was the son of John P. and Naomi Mitchell Lewellen of Eolia, Mo. He was born Aug. 30, 1961, in Pike County Hospital, Louisiana, Mo. He resided in Highland Village, Texas. Kevin was a graduate of Clopton High School in 1979 and he graduated from Linn Tech in 1981.
He married Marsha Powell May 1981 and they moved to Texas and started his career in computer sciences and was employed by Variosystem Inc., South Lake, Texas, until the time of his passing.
He is the father of two children, Haley Lane (Jake) of Fayetville, Ark., and Joshua Lewellen of Cave Spring, Ark. He was the proud grandfather of Luke and Lily Grace Lane.
He and Marsha were active members of Prestonwood Baptist Church of Plano, Texas.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marsha Lewellen, his parents, John and Naomi Lewellen, his sister, Bronwyn Schulte and husband Larry of Winfield, Mo., his two children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Shirly Powell, and sister-in-law, Melanie Powell of Louisiana and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
