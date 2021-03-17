John Thomas Hays, 90, of Bowling Green, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home.
Private services are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home of Bowling Green.
John was born Aug. 2, 1930 in New Hartford, Mo., to Parren and Katie Hall Hays. He was united in marriage to Charlotte Pollard Hays, to which Lou Ann Hays was born. John later married Eleanor Sparks Tepen. She died earlier.
Surviving John are daughter, Lou Ann Hays; step-granddaughter, Lieren Yoder; and caregivers, Melissa Willing, Kandy Elliott, and Marquita Hickerson.
His parents; brother, Harold Hays; sister, Helen Morris; and both wives, all died earlier.
John grew up in the New Hartford area. He graduated Bowling Green High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army, spending time in Germany. He worked for MFA Insurance for many years, later moving over to Shelter Insurance until his time of retirement. Upon retiring, he began Century 21 locally, eventually joining with Brenda Wells to form the Century 21 Hays and Wells Group. John sold his portion of the real estate business 7 years ago.
John was a very civic minded individual; belonging to the American Legion, Lions Club, Rotary, and the Chamber of Commerce. His hobbies included enjoying coffee with his buddies at MeMe’s every day and Crystal’s every Saturday night.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.