John Raymond Koester, 79, of St. Clement, died at his home on Aug. 9, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr. Henry Ussher officiating. Visitation was Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home and Crematory in Bowling Green.
John was born Aug. 1, 1942 in St. Clement, Mo., the son of Thelma (Orf) and Herman Koester. He grew up and was raised in St. Clement on the family farm. He married Brenda Swarnes on Sept. 24, 1966 in St. Clement. She survives.
John was a self-employed dozer operator for more than 50 years. He continued the family farm where he raised hogs, cattle, and field crops. When not working, which wasn’t often, John enjoyed camping and going to the State Fair. John was a member of the St. Clement Knights of Columbus. John was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, Texas.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Stefanie (Marty), John Jr. (Lisa), and Jerry (Tiffany); grandson, John Koester; brothers, James (Linda), Harold, and David (Sherry); his mother-in-law, Marilyn Elliott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, Thelma and Ham Koester; sister, Willeyne Hearn; brother, Herman Gerard Jr.; nephew, Jimmy Koester; niece, Cindy Koester; and great-niece, Lacey Powell, all died earlier.
Pallbearers were Todd Storts, Billy Joe Cover, Joe Grote, Dickie Rule, Fred Gamm, and Dennis Scharnhorst. Honorary pallbearers were Simon Orf, Johnny Koester, Jim Koester, Harold Koester, Dave Koester, and Marty Moss.
Memorials may be made to St. Clement Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
