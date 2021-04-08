John Mark Powell, 59 of Clarksville, Mo., died March 3, 2021.
Mark was born in Louisiana, Mo., Nov. 1,1961, to Mary Helen Powell and Howard Rose Jr.
His parents, four brothers, James E. Powell, Floyd Powell, Leslie Rose, and Travis Lee Davis; two sisters, Mary Margaret Childs and Peggy Rose, all died earlier.
He is survived by his siblings, Dorthy Powell of Louisiana, William (Bro) and Rosie Powell of Columbia, Paul and Karen Powell of Bowling Green, Mo., Paula and Gary Richardson of Louisiana, Mo., LaMont and Julie Davis of Paynesville, Mo., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
He attended Clopton School where he graduated in 1980 and went on to attend A Tech ITT School in St. Louis, Mo. He ran his own shop in Clarksville for many years. He was a member of Bethel AME Church in Paynesville, Mo.
Services were held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Bethel AME Church, 202 North 6th St., Louisiana. Visitation was 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and the service from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.