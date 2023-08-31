John Lawrence Stuerman, 55, of Warner Robins, Ga., died Aug. 13, 2023. John was born Dec. 3, 1967, in Louisiana, Mo., to Dr. Lawrence G. Stuerman and Sarah (Mulderig) Stuerman. John was the beloved brother of Luke, Tina, Julie, Ann, Elizabeth, Glen, and Jennifer, and the beloved Uncle John to many dear nieces and nephews.
John was a graduate of the Louisiana High School Class of 1986. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Valdosta, Ga., where he met the love of his life, Beth Butler. John and Beth were married on June 9, 1990. They have two beautiful sons Sean and Ryan Stuerman.
John worked at Delta Airlines in Atlanta for over 25 years where he excelled at his craft of airline mechanics. John was a brilliant jet engine mechanic and was skilled at all things mechanical. He had a true gift and passion of knowing how things work.
John was an avid reader and had a thirst for knowledge. He was an extensive traveler and loved his flight benefits from Delta where he traveled the world with his family. He loved all tropical destinations, and especially loved Jamaica where he and Beth spent many vacations together. John loved visiting with his son, Sean, in Colorado and getting to visit with his grand-dog Jessa. John and Sean both loved Colorado and exploring its beauty. John shared his love of mechanics with his son Ryan, and they spent many special moments side-by-side in their garage. He was looking forward to Ryan and Caleigh’s wedding in 2024. John adored his dog, Chuck, and enjoyed taking him hiking.
John had a joyful spirit and a huge heart. He lit up any room with his loving presence and captivating stories. John was generous in sharing his gift of love and time and was always there when it mattered the most. He had a very special way of connecting with others and always had a smile on his face. Those that knew him closely will always treasure his warmth, kindness, sincerity, guidance, and his gentle soul. John’s family’s hearts are broken. He will be tremendously missed by everyone that loved him, whether they had the joy of knowing him for a lifetime or for just a moment.
His father, Dr. Lawrence G. Stuerman, died earlier. His mother, Sarah Stuerman, died two days after John, following her battle with cancer.
John is survived by his wife, Beth, sons Sean Stuerman of Denver, CO, and Ryan Stuerman of Warner Robins, GA; brothers and sisters: Luke (Michelle) Stuerman of Manchester, MO; Tina (Steve) Buysse of O’Fallon, MO; Julie (Randy) Love of Pittsfield, IL; Ann (Kelly) Gessert of O’Fallon, MO; Elizabeth (Greg) Draeger of O’Fallon, MO; Glen (Sheila) Stuerman of O’Fallon, MO; and Jennifer (Jason) Fenton of O’Fallon, MO; in-laws: Wyman and Linda Butler of Nashville, GA; brothers-in-law Bill Butler of Phoenix, AZ; Bob and Joy Butler of Nashville, GA; Barry and Stephanie Butler of Nashville, GA and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held Saturday August 19, 2023 at 5 PM in the Chapel of Lovein Funeral Home with Dr. Richard Mitchell and Rev. Randy Love officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Instead of flowers, you might honor our shared love for aviation and nature by contributing to an aviation education program or a conservation group that protects our treasured national parks and beaches.
