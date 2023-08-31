John Lawrence Stuerman

John Lawrence Stuerman, 55, of Warner Robins, Ga., died Aug. 13, 2023. John was born Dec. 3, 1967, in Louisiana, Mo., to Dr. Lawrence G. Stuerman and Sarah (Mulderig) Stuerman. John was the beloved brother of Luke, Tina, Julie, Ann, Elizabeth, Glen, and Jennifer, and the beloved Uncle John to many dear nieces and nephews.

John was a graduate of the Louisiana High School Class of 1986. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Valdosta, Ga., where he met the love of his life, Beth Butler. John and Beth were married on June 9, 1990. They have two beautiful sons Sean and Ryan Stuerman.

To plant a tree in memory of John Stuerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.