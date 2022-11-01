John Joseph Mullen, 73, of Bowling Green, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr. Henry Ussher officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory.
John was born April 11, 1949, in Louisiana, Mo., to Joseph Raymond Mullen and Iva Jane Carr. He was united in marriage to Norma Jean Purk on Nov. 23, 1973. She survives. They were married for 48 years.
Also, surviving are children, Beth Mullen and Clint Mullen, both of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Alivia and Addison Mullen; brother, Bubby Mullen; sister, Teresa (Jeff) Graddy; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Richard) Pilger; and brother-in-law, Gary Purk.
His parents; and his mother and father-in-law, Herman (Shorty) and Dorothy Purk.
John grew up and lived in Pike County his entire life, graduating from Bowling Green High School in 1969, where he excelled in track and cross country. He started working at an early age delivering newspapers and performing other miscellaneous jobs about town. Many community members will remember John best as a dedicated employee of both LaCrosse and Bowling Green Lumber companies. At the age of 21, John became the manager of LaCrosse Lumber. He later moved to Bowling Green Lumber. In 1978, he began farming with Shorty and Gary. He loved farming. After farming for 20 years, he went to work at Jenning’s Implement (John Deere) in Curryville. Shortly thereafter, he returned to Bowling Green Lumber Co., retiring in 2016. John spent over 25 years working with customers and contractors.
John was a faithful member of St. Clement Catholic Church, where he served in many roles, including the Finance Committee, St. Clement Charities, Parish Council, Religious Education, and Eucharistic Minister.
John was also devoted to the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight and District Deputy. In addition, he was a member of the 4th Degree, serving as the Faithful Navigator for many years.
Pallbearers will be Ken Pilger, Eddie Purk, Joe Bruch, Jeff Grady, Pat Luebrecht, and Paul Luebrecht.
Memorials may be made to the St. Clement Knights of Columbus or St. Clement Church.
