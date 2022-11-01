John Joseph Mullen

John Joseph Mullen, 73, of Bowling Green, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr. Henry Ussher officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of John Mullen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.