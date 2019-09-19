S
ervices for John Dale Huff, 70, Rolla, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plaines, Mo.
John died at 2:18 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 20, 1949, at West Plains, Mo., to Vernor Wellington Huff and Carrie “Mabel” Wood Huff. John graduated from Ritenour High School (near St. Louis) with the Class of 1967 and earned a Bachelor’s degree from University of Missouri at Rolla. On March 22, 1980, he was married at Perry, Georgia, to Constance Gayle “Connie” Baker, who preceded him in death on July 18, 2009. On May 9, 2015, he was married at Rolla, Missouri, to Billie Kay Davis. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and especially enjoyed blacksmithing. John was a member of BAM Association.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Huff, Rolla, Mo.; two children, Scott Huff and wife, Jennifer, Bentonville, Ark., and Melissa Pearson and husband, Harold, Girard, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, John, Christina, Ellen, Dawson and Reagan; one great-grandchild, Mela; two brothers, Curtis Huff and wife, Marcella, West Plains, Mo., and Richard Huff and wife, Kaye, West Plains, Mo.; one sister, Sue Crumbley and husband, Ace, Owensboro, Ky.; one sister-in-law, Peggy Rieger, Olathe, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents; first wife, Connie; one brother, Jim Huff Sr.; sisters Jennie Lou Knott, Dorothy Walters and Patricia Meinung, all died earlier.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 2 p.m., Saturday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Elk Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bounds Horse Haven Rescue, and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
