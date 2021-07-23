John Hallows

John F. Hallows (Juan Frederico) died Friday, June 11, 2021, in Ajijic Jaslisco, Mexico. John was born Feb. 23, 1952 in Louisiana, a son of Frederick (Fritz) and Jeanne Hallows. John was a graduate of Louisiana High School. John had been a CPA and Technical Writer for Microsoft.
John was married to the love of his life, Jannie (Swenson) Hallows. The had no children. John and Jannie both took early retirement to follow their dream of moving to Mexico, where they truly loved the lifestyle.
Surviving are his brother, Jeffrey Hallows (Linda) and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. His wife, Jannie, his parents, Fritz and Jeanne Hallows, his brothers, Jerry and Joe Hallows, all died earlier.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Louisiana at a later date.
