John ‘Buzz’ Lovell

John Lovell, 75, was born Saturday, Sept. 7, 1946, in Louisiana, Mo., to parents, Jack Martin and Eugenia (Ince) Martin. He died Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Denison, Texas.
John, also known as Buzz, grew up and graduated with the class of 1964 at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Mo. At the young age of 10, Buzz was adopted by Raymond ‘Ike’ Lovell following the marriage with Eugenia. Buzz worked as a journeyman pipefitter over 50 years and was a member of LU562.
Buzz was a 54-year member of the Louisiana Elks Club and a member of the Louisiana Boat Club. He was involved with the Pike County Democratic Club, a former member of the Pike Democratic Central Committee and Democratic State Committee. Buzz enjoyed traveling to Oklahoma, fishing, hunting, bird watching, renovating houses and loved spending time with family.
His daughter, Johnna; mother, Eugenia Lovell; father, Raymond ‘Ike’ Lovell; biological father, Jack Martin; and half-brother, Kevin Martin, all died earlier.
Buzz will be sorely missed by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Holland), of Louisiana, Mo.; son, Clint Lovell of St. Louis, Mo.; daughter, Tracy Lovell and her partner, Sean Brown, of Columbia, Mo.; son, Jeff Lovell and his wife, Leslie, of New Hartford, Mo.; grandchildren, Alex Lovell of St. Louis, Mo., Tara Jeffries and husband, Scott, of Columbia, Mo.; Jeffery Lovell, Audrey Lovell, Avery Lovell and Ary Lovell of New Hartford, Mo.; great-grandson, Liam Jeffries of Columbia, Mo.; and special cousin, Ed Jennings and his wife, Mary Jo, of Bowling Green, Mo.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that people consider donations to support: Pike County Home Heath & Hospice, 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO 63334 or make a donation to an organization of their choice.
A Celebration of Life for Buzz will be held at a later date.
Brown’s Funeral Service and Crematory in Durant, Okla., is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.