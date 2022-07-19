John Allan Shoener, 82, of Louisiana, Mo., died Friday, July 15, 2022, at the St. Lukes Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Louisiana, Mo. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service, Wednesday at the church.
He was born on March 11, 1940, to Marian Spehrley Shoener and John Robert Shoener in Pottsville, Penn., where he grew up and graduated from Pottsville High School in 1958. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1962. He later received his master’s degree from Penn State.
He was married to Carol Dianne Marsicano on July 20, 1963. Six children were born to this union: Carol Suzanne Salisbury (Tony), Jeffrey Allan Shoener (Jill), Holly Dianne Russell (Kurt), Heather Anne Houp (Craig), Michael John Shoener (Lauren), and Jonathan Lewis Shoener (Ashley). There are nine grandchildren: Ryan (Kristan), Curtis (Rikki), Daniel, Jay, Hannah, Marie, Calynn, Ellis, and Matthew; and 3 great grandchildren, Ryder, Reid, and Turner.
His parents died earlier.
Allan worked for Agway in Cressona, Penn., for 10 years, then became and agricultural extension agent for Penn State until his retirement. He also farmed part time. For a time raising livestock, then crop farming. He served on the Pine Grove School Board, as an Auditor for Washington Township, and volunteered with the Boy Scouts. He also served on his church council.
Upon retiring and moving to Missouri, he enjoyed caring for the acreage on his farm. He had served in the Pennsylvania National Guard, and he was of the Protestant faith. Allan respected all of God’s creatures, and was loved by many amazing puppy dogs, including Rascal and Walter who will miss him.
Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of the donor’s choice.
Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of John Shoener as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
