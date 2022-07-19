John Allan Shoener

John Allan Shoener, 82, of Louisiana, Mo., died Friday, July 15, 2022, at the St. Lukes Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Louisiana, Mo. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service, Wednesday at the church.

He was born on March 11, 1940, to Marian Spehrley Shoener and John Robert Shoener in Pottsville, Penn., where he grew up and graduated from Pottsville High School in 1958. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1962. He later received his master’s degree from Penn State.

To plant a tree in memory of John Shoener as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.